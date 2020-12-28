Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for consideration of bond or a first appearance bond hearing during the period of Dec. 21-27, 2020:
• Markevius Antwon Henley on charges of Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Drugs not in Original Container, Possession of Firearm/Knife During Possession of Crime and Participation in Criminal Street Gang Activity.
• Jaheim Raymone Tate on charges of Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Drugs not in Original Container, Possession of Firearm/Knife During Possession of Crime and Participation in Criminal Street Gang Activity.
• Anita June Norsworthy on charges of Criminal Trespass, Interfering with Calls for Emergency Assistance, Battery, Burglary First Degree and Robbery.
• Berderricus Deonterio Wise on charges of Aggravated Assault.
• Tracey Head on charges of Driving on Suspended License and Obstruction of an Officer.
• Robert Amormino on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana and Auxillary Light Violation.
• Tyler A. Kammer on charges of Hit and Run, Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce, Possession of Drug Related Objects, Improper backing and Following too Closely.
• Thomas E. Harvey on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
• Strother Thurman on charges of No Proof of Insurance, Open Container, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Related Objects, No License on Person, Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Striking Fixed Object, Failure to Maintain Lane and Crossing Guard Lines with Contraband.
• Charles Devoes, Jr. on charges of Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Related Objects.
Bond granted in six cases and denied in four cases. Judges issued 39 arrest warrants and the Clerk filed 11 civil cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.