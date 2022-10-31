Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for bond consideration and/or first appearance bond hearings during the period of Oct. 24-30, 2022:
Johnny Koyt Chumbler Jr. on charges of Murder, Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault.
Ray Charlie Dyal on charges of Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Related Object, Failure to Maintain Lane and Driving While License Suspended or Revoked.
Jeffery Linn Leathers on the charge of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
Al Dexter Smith on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Related Objects and Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce.
William Jeffrey Hancock on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Related Objects.
Jonathan Richter on charges of Obstruction of an Officer.
Antwoyne Brown on charges of Sale of Marijuana, Conspiracy to Trafficking Cocaine, Violation of Georgia RICO Act, Conspiracy to Sell Cocaine, Use of Telecommunication Device to Facilitate a Drug Transaction and three counts Criminal Street Gang Activity.
Brandon Wayne Ware on 79 counts of Child Exploitation — Electronic Child Pornography.
Deion Cortez Colson on charges of Theft by Taking.
Michael Hightower on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Related Object.
Charles Andrew Martin on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Giving False Name.
Blake Thomas Selph the charge of Fleeing and Attempting to Elude (Felony).
Dylan Robert on charges of Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer (2 counts) and Aggravated Assault on a Correctional Officer (2 counts).
Timothy Andre Drew on the charge of Terroristic Threats (Family Violence).
Bond was granted in nine cases and denied in five cases. Judges held two civil hearings and issued 101 arrest warrants.
Clerks filed 28 civil cases.