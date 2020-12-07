Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for consideration of bond or a first appearance bond hearing during the period of Nov. 30-Dec. 6, 2020:
• Austin Hightower on charges of Burglary in the First Degree and Criminal Trespass.
• Daniel Jay Waldrop on charges of Robbery.
• Amy Chandler on charges of Simple Battery and Disorderly Conduct.
• Christopher Oliver on charges of Disorderly Conduct, Terroristic Threats and Simple Battery.
• Nyla Ardella Blacknell on charges of Trafficking Methamphetamine or Amphetamine, Possession of Controlled Substance and Possession of Firearm/Knife During Commission of Crime.
• Andrea Lynn Quick on charges of Aggravated Assault (Family Violence).
• Anthony Kent Douglas, Jr. on charges of Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce), Possession of Schedule III Controlled Substance, Possession of Drugs not in Original Container and Following Too Closely.
• DeAnthony Cullins on charges of Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of Schedule IV Narcotic, Possession of Schedule III Controlled Substance and Possession of Drugs not in Original Container.
Bond was granted in two case and denied in six cases. Judges held six civil hearings and two county ordinance hearings. Judges issued 20 arrest warrants and the Clerk filed 24 civil cases.
