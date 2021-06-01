Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for consideration of bond or a first appearance bond hearing during the period of May 24-27, 2021:
Jose E. Capote♦ on charges of Giving False Name, Defective Equipment, Improper Exhaust and Drivers License Requirements.
♦ Ravenel Hill♦ on charges of Possession of Marijuana and Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign.
♦ Mark B. Messenger♦ on a charge of Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.
♦ Trevon D. Weaver♦ on charges of Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and Giving a False Name.
♦ Corey Jermane Curtis♦ on charges of Battery Family Violence, Simple Battery Family Violence, Simple Assault Family Violence, Criminal Trespass Family Violence, Cruelty to Children in the Third Degree Family Violence and Terroristic Threats Family Violence.
♦ Isaiah Ray Mitchell♦ on charges of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Firearm/Knife During Commission of Crime, Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Felony Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer, Window Tint Violation and Reckless Driving.
♦ Rodrick Termaine Jones♦ on charges of Criminal Trespass Family Violence and Simple Battery Family Violence.
♦ Reyquez M. Stewart♦ on charges of Fleeing or Attempting to Elude, Tampering with Evidence, Failure to Maintain Lane, Failure to Use Signal, Improper Turn, Reckless Driving and Littering.
Bond granted in each of the above cases. Judges held three civil hearings, one extradition hearing and issued 20 arrest warrants. The Clerk filed 25 civil cases.
