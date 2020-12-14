Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for consideration of bond or a first appearance bond hearing during the period of Dec. 7-13, 2020:
• Joshua Jay Silva on charges on charges of Following too Closely, Failure to Maintain Lane, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce), Possession of Controlled Substance and Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance.
• Madarius Serve Johnson on charges of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property.
• Austin Blake Hightower on charges of Burglary in the First Degree.
• Shane Church on charges of Obstruction of an Officer Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Law Enforcement, Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce), Striking Fixed Object and Hit and Run.
• Kenneth Frady on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Related Object.
Bond was denied in each of the above cases. Judges held five civil hearings. Judges issued 30 arrest warrants and the Clerk filed 26 civil cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.