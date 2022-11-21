Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for bond consideration and/or first appearance bond hearings during the period of Nov. 14-20, 2022:
• Donald Rivers Waits on charges of Possession of Firearm during Commission of a Crime and two counts of Aggravated Assault Upon a Law Enforcement Officer.
• Danielle R. Durrett on a criminal extradition hearing for an outstanding warrant from the State of Ohio on a charge of Tampering with Evidence.
• Austin Lane Hill on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance, Possession of Schedule IV Narcotic, Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Felony, and Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce).
• Anne Michelle Huyhn on charges of Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Failure to Maintain Lane, Seat Belt Violation, Littering and Possession of Marijuana than One Ounce.
• Samuel Joseph Vicari on a criminal extradition hearing for an outstanding warrant from the State of Florida on a charge of Aggravated Stalking.
Bond was granted in one case and denied in three cases. Judges held one warrant application hearing, and three preliminary hearings. Arraignment and trials were held in county ordinance violations with the court disposing of 12 cases. Judges issued 18 arrest warrants. Clerks filed 22 civil cases.