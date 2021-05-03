Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for consideration of bond or a first appearance bond hearing during the period of April 23-May 2, 2021:
• Jasmyne Lee Foley on charges of Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer.
• Christopher Allen Bause on charges of Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute.
• Sharan Deaton on charges of Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute.
• Caleb Anthony Castleman on charges of Battery.
• Shane Elliot Campbell on charges of Simple Assault, Battery and Terroristic Threats.
• Calvin Teotis Rozier on charges of Murder and two counts of Aggravated Assault.
• John Samuel Smith on charges of Computer Pornography and Child Exploitation and Aggravated Sexual Battery.
• Claude Lee Grier, Jr. on charges of Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (three counts) and Possession of Drug Related Objects.
• Courtney Deon Marshall on charges of Following Too Closely, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Law Enforcement, Reckless Driving, Possession of Firearm/Knife During Commission of a Crime, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Controlled Substance (three counts) and Possession of Drug Related Objects.
• Eric Nixon on charges of Battery.
• Timothy Shelton Jackson on charges of Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Possession of Controlled Substance and Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute.
• Quintavion Jerrod Grier on charges of Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana two counts), Tampering Evidence and Crossing Guard Lines with Contraband.
• D’Quarious Quantez Wise on charges of Possession of Marijuana (two counts), Tampering with Evidence, Crossing Guard Lines with Contraband, Possession of Firearm during Commission of a Felony.
• Yancey Terrell Tanner on charges of Arson in the First Degree.
• Christopher Armistead on charges of Entering an Auto (three counts).
• Joseph Keith Carter Hiesler on charges of Simple Battery.
• Douglas Monk Parker on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
• Kimberly Olivares on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
• David Ransome Mauldin on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
• John Michael Hawkins on charges of Theft by Taking, Driving While License Suspended and Possession of Drugs in Original Container.
• Kendravious Rashad Crowder on charges of Obstruction of an Officer.
• Matthew Sanford Coley on charges of Trafficking in Methamphetamine or Amphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute and Failure of Driver to Exercise Due Care.
• Dawne Whitlock McClure on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Sale of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drugs not in Original Container, and Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute.
• Paul Lamond Fox on charges of Simple Battery Family Violence and Interfering with Calls for Emergency Assistance.
• Elizabeth Martin on charges of Battery Family Violence and Criminal Trespass Family Violence.
• Patricia Ann Mulinax on charges of Use of Telecommunications Device in Drug Transaction and RICO.
Bond granted in 17 cases and denied in 10 cases. Judges held three civil hearings. Judges issued 82 arrest warrants and the Clerk filed 16 civil cases.
