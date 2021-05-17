Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for consideration of bond or a first appearance bond hearing during the period of May 10-16, 2021:
• Gregory Scott Howard on charges of Obstruction of an Officer and Disorderly Conduct.
• Rondriques Desmond Weaver on charges of Giving False Name, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute.
• Stacey Gwinnett Jenkins on charges of Theft by Taking.
• Jacobian Rashad Irby on charges of Aggravated Assault (two counts), Possession by an Inmate within Guard Lines Drugs or Weapons and two counts of felony Obstruction of an Officer.
• Shanga Artae McNair on charges of Windshield Requirements, Driving on Suspended License and Driving with Expired Registration.
• James Lee Treadwell on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana (less than ounce), and Open Container.
• Javious Vintrell Swain on charges of Window Tint Violation, Failure to Maintain Lane, Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce), Possession of Drug Related Object and Possession of Firearm during Commission of a Crime.
• Andreas Tyson on charges of Theft of Lost or Mislaid Property.
• Steven Hardin on a charge of Peeping Tom.
• Matthew Orin Pevoli on charges of Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon.
Bond granted in nine cases and denied in one case. Judges held two civil hearings. Judges issued 22 arrest warrants and the Clerk filed 21 civil cases.
