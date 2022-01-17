Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for a first appearance bond hearing during the period of January 10-16, 2022:
• Chadwick N. Dunham on charges of Weaving Over the Roadway, Fleeing or Eluding, Obstruction of an Officer and Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute.
• Christopher Robert Chandler on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of a Drug Related Object and Crossing Guard Lines with Drugs, Weapons or Intoxicants.
• Crystal Nicole Watson on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of a Drug Related Object and Crossing Guard Lines with Drugs, Weapons or Intoxicants.
• Bethany Anderson on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Related Objects.
• Theodore Richard Campbell on charges of Simple Battery Family Violence and Criminal Trespass Family Violence.
• Amarion Latrez Rivera on charges of Battery and Disrupting Public School
• William Irvin Farrell on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Related Object.
• Cameron Parker Scott on charges of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute and Possession of a Drug Related Object.
• Dustin Martin Wilson on charges of DUI, Driving on Suspended License, Open Container & Expired Tag.
• Cedric Demetrius Johnson on charges of Battery Family Violence, Cruelty to Children in the Third Degree, Obstruction of law enforcement officer and Interference with Call For Emergency Assistance.
• Taufeeq Basshar Ali on the charge of Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer.
• Domingo Perez Tapia on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Drug Related Objects, Driving without a License and Windshield Requirements.
• Shalenda Smith on charges of Criminal Damage to Property in the Second Degree. (2 counts)
• Daniel Lee Potts on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Abandonment of Drugs, and Possession of Drug Related Objects.
Bond was granted in each of the above cases. Judges issued 35 arrest warrants and the Clerk filed 60 civil cases.
