Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for bond consideration and/or first appearance bond hearings during the period of May 2-8, 2022:
• Harold Jamal-Montavious Cooper on charges of Felony Fleeing Attempting to Elude, Reckless Conduct, Cruelty to Children in the First Degree, Defective Equipment and Improper Tag Displayed.
• Marcus E. McGee on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substances, driving on a Suspended License, No Insurance, Open Container, Possession of Drug Related Objects, and Failure to Yield.
• Jordan Malik Cole on charges of Participation in Criminal Street Gang Activity.
• Trinidy Seth Sherrell on charges of Failure to Stop for Stop Sign, Expired Registration, No Proof of Insurance, Driving on Wrong Side of the Road, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer, Obstruction of an officer and Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance.
• Kyle Wright on charges of Possession of Marijuana Derivatives and Possession of Drug Related Object.
• Deontae Cliatt on charges of Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce) and Possession of Drug Related Object.
• Vincent Wright on charges of Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce), Open Container and Following Too Closely.
• Paul Daniel Ramsey Jr. on the charge of Theft by Taking (Felony).
• Stacie Lieanna Cargle on charges of Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substances, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substances, Possession of Marijuana (misdemeanor) and Possession of Drug Related Objects.
• Damion Lofton on charges of Aggravated Assault and Interfering with Calls for Emergency Assistance.
Bond was granted in eight cases and denied in two cases. Judges held one civil hearing and one civilian warrant application hearing. Judges issued 47 arrest warrants and clerks filed 21 civil cases.
