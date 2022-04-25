Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for bond consideration and/or first appearance bond hearings during the period of April 16-24 2022:
• Daniel R, Howard on charges of Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Related Object, and Possession of Marijuana Less than One Ounce.
• Hailey N. Davis on charges of Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, and Possession of Marijuana Less than One Ounce.
• Erastus Whitlock, Jr., on a charge of Bail Jumping.
• Benjamin Russ on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Related Object.
• Jack Randall Maddox on charges of Battery Family Violence.
• Eddie Lee Douglas, Jr. on charges of Battery Family Violence.
• Deangelo Tavares Robinson on charges of Burglary (two counts).
• Jeremy LaFayette Dumas on charges of Participation in Criminal Street Gang Activity (two counts), Aggravated Assault, and Conspiracy to Commit a Crime of Aggravated Assault.
• Onterius Malik Moore on charges of Participation in Criminal Street Gang Activity (two counts), Party to the Crime of Aggravated Assault, and Conspiracy to Commit a Crime of Aggravated Assault.
• Jeremy Sheridan Dupree on charges of Terroristic Threats Family Violence, and Aggravated Assault Family Violence.
• Jordan Malik Cole on charges of Participation in Criminal Street Gang Activity (two counts), Aggravated Assault, and Conspiracy to Commit a Crime of Aggravated Assault.
• Adam Wayne Crowder on charges of Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substances (2 counts).
Bond was granted in seven cases and denied in five cases. Judges held three civil hearings and 29 issued arrest warrants. Clerks filed 28 civil cases.
