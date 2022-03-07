Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for bond consideration and/or first appearance bond hearings during the period of Feb 28- March 6, 2022:
• Jesse Yancey on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Related Object.
• Zayin G. White on charges of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Reckless Conduct, Possession of Firearm/Knife During Commission of a Crime and Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute.
• Lacedric Smith on charges of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute and Possession of Firearm/Knife during Commission of a Crime.
• Heather Bishop on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
• Eric James Williams on the charge of Theft by Taking.
• Diante M. Harden on charges of Obstruction of an Officer and Participation in Criminal Street Gang Activity.
• Andrew Codi Davis on a charge of Aggravated Assault - Family Violence.
• Skylur Jordan Gandy on charges of Aggravated Assault and Felony Murder.
• Devin Reaves on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Drug Related Object.
• Kaleb Lee Aaron on the charge of Entering Automobile.
• Jason Mitchell on charges of Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute and Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon.
• Nyjil Davorski-Nimoi Smith on charges of Possession of marijuana less than One Ounce, Possession of Firearm during Commission of Certain Felonies and No Tag Light.
• Brandon Jamaal Henry on charges of Possession of Schedule I Controlled substances, Possession of Schedule II Controlled substances, Possession of Drug Related Objects and Possession of Marijuana less than one Ounce.
Bond was granted in eight cases and denied in five cases. Judges held five civil hearings and issued 36 arrest warrants. Clerks filed 26 civil cases.
