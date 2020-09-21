Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for First Appearance Bond Hearings during the period of Sept. 14-20, 2020:
• Kenneth Stephen Watts on a charge of Battery Family Violence.
• Stephanie S. Whatley on a charge of Burglary in the First Degree
• Carey Darnell Johnson on charges of Aggravated Battery and Aggravated Assault.
• Tabario Montae Williams on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Crime.
• Johnny Trent Gerbert on charges of Possession of a Drug Related Object, Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Crossing Guard lines with Weapon/Drugs/Intoxicants.
• Barry Michael McLaughlin on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Related Object, Tampering with Evidence, and Possession of Marijuana Less than One Ounce.
• Rodney Lewis Moore on a charge of Items Prohibited for Possession by Inmates.
• Shelly Sellers on charges of Giving False Name, Tampering with Evidence, Possession of Schedule II, Possession of Marijuana Less than One Ounce, and Possession of Drug Related Objects.
• Wesley Gerald Sorrow on a charge of Items Prohibited for Possession by Inmates.
• Trent Leta Burton on a charge of Items Prohibited for Possession by Inmates.
Bond was granted in three cases and denied in eight cases. Judges held seven civil hearings, one civilian warrant application hearing and one bond revocation hearing. Judges issued 36 arrest warrants and the Clerk filed 10 civil cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.