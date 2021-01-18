Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for consideration of bond or a first appearance bond hearing during the period of Jan. 11-17, 2021:
• Sarah Zimmer on charges of Use of Communication Facility in Committing or Facilitating Commission of Act which Constitutes a Felony and (RICO) Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations.
• Rebecca E. Yell on charges of Neglect to Disabled Adult/Elder, Felony Murder, Family Violence, and Cruelty to Children in the Third Degree.
• Steven Patrick Yell on charges of Neglect to Disabled Adult/Elder, Felony Murder, Family Violence, and Cruelty to Children in the Third Degree.
• Lawrence Glass on charges of Use of Communication Facility in Committing or Facilitating Commission of Act which Constitutes a Felony and (RICO) Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations.
• Jayson Bradley on charges of Use of Communication Facility in Committing or Facilitating Commission of Act which Constitutes a Felony and (RICO) Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations.
• Charles Goff on charges of Use of Communication Facility in Committing or Facilitating Commission of Act which Constitutes a Felony and (RICO) Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations.
• Constance Bell on charges of Interfering with Calls for Emergency Assistance.
Bond granted in three cases and denied in four cases. Judges issued five arrest warrants and the Clerk filed 11 civil cases.
