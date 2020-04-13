Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for First Appearance Bond Hearings during the period of April 8-12, 2020.
• Dakota Jake Harmon on charges of Criminal Trespass.
• Cody Bryce Matthews on charges of Murder and Aggravated Assault.
• Brandon Michael Sparks on charges of Burglary in the Second Degree, Criminal Damage to Property in the Second Degree, Criminal Attempt to Commit Theft by Taking and Obstruction of an Officer.
• Antonio Demarcus Mulkey on charges of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property and Possession of Scheduled II Controlled Substance.
• Bond was granted in three cases and denied in one case. Judges issued 14 arrest warrants and the Clerk filed two civil cases.
