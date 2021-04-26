Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for consideration of bond or a first appearance bond hearing during the period of Apr. 19-22, 2021:
D’Quarious Quantez Wise♦ on charges of Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce).
♦ Karrterious Moore♦ on charges of Wrong Class of License and No Brake Lights.
♦ Jacob Edward LaCasper♦ on charges of Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Law Enforcement, Driving within Emergency Lane, Driving While License Suspended/Revoked, Obstruction of an Officer, Reckless Driving, Following Too Closely, Passing on Shoulder of Road, Too Fast for Conditions, Weaving Over Roadway, Aggressive Driving, Improper Passing, Giving False Name and Signals Required.
♦ Michael Shane Sparks♦ on charges of Battery and Cruelty to Children.
♦ Horace Oliver Kenyon♦ on charges of Felony Fleeing & Eluding Law Enforcement, Headlights Required, Failure to Maintain Lane, Reckless Driving and Possession of Firearm during Commission of a Crime.
♦ Keilah Nicole Dickenson♦ on charges of Criminal Trespass.
♦ Sheena Lewis♦ on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce).
♦ John Sherwood♦ on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Tampering with Evidence.
♦ Charles Cody Blue Slaton♦ on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Related Object.
♦ Dylan Lamar Barnes♦ on charges of Obstruction of an Officer and Littering the Highway.
♦ Frederick Bartholomew Watson♦ on charges of Aggravated Assault Family Violence.
♦ Robert Felix♦ on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce), and Sale of a Controlled Substance.
♦ Christopher Armstead♦ on charges of Loitering/Prowling, Entering an Auto, and Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Crime.
♦ Michael Zackoski♦ on charges of Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of a Drug Related Object (two counts), Possession of a Firearm During a Commission of a Crime and Open Container.
♦ Quincy J. Jackson♦ on charges of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property and Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.
♦ Yancey T. Tanner♦ on charges of Obstruction of an Officer, No License, No Tag, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute.
♦ Anastasia Wilson♦ on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana Derivatives and Possession of Drug Related Objects.
Bond granted in 15 cases and denied in two case. Judges held three civil hearings. Judges issued 69 arrest warrants and the Clerk filed 10 civil cases.
