Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for First Appearance Bond Hearings during the period of June 29-July 5, 2020:
• Emmanuel Holmes on charges of Aggravated Assault, Reckless Conduct and Criminal Trespass.
• Shalissa L. Scandrett on charges of Criminal Damage to Property in the Second Degree (Family Violence).
• Roger Lamar Stewart, III on charges of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, two counts of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Related Object.
• Erin Jones on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Related Object.
Bond was granted in two cases and denied in two cases. The Court held three civil hearings. Judges issued 19 arrest warrants and the Clerk filed 26 civil cases.
