Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for First Appearance Bond Hearings during the period August 17-23, 2020:
• Tonya Maria Smith on charges of Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance and Driving While License Suspended/Revoked.
• Christopher Wayne Brown on charges of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute and Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
• Steven Wesley Graves on charges of Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute.
• John Michael Barton on charges of Possession of Controlled Substance and Theft by Taking Motor Vehicle.
• Cody Scott Seidenfaden on charges of Burglary in the Second Degree and Burglary in the First Degree.
• Cory Sentez James on charges of Possession of Marijuana Less (less than one ounce), Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Failure to Maintain Lane, No Helmet, Cruelty to Children in the Second Degree, Reckless Driving and Reckless Conduct.
• Benjamin Lakay Bryant on misdemeanor and felony charges of Cargo Theft.
• Fernandez Decoby Sims on charges of Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon and two counts of Reckless Driving.
• Jeremiah Immanuel Rosell on charges of Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Law Enforcement, Reckless Driving, Speeding, Passing in No Passing Zone, Failure to Maintain Lane and Failure of Driver to Exercise Due Care.
• Marquavion Antone Tillman on charges of Items Prohibited for Possession by Inmates.
• Qui Long Ly on charges of Reckless Conduct and Performing Body Art without a Permit.
Bond was granted in three cases and denied in seven cases. The Court held two civil hearings. Judges issued 63 arrest warrants and the Clerk filed 18 civil cases.
