Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for a first appearance bond hearing during the period of November 15-21, 2021:

Christian Brown on charges of Driving on Suspended License and Speeding.

Brody Duran Newsome on charges of Criminal Trespass.

McWendellson Junior Mardy on charges of Aggravated Assault Family Violence, Simple Battery, Family Violence Cruelty to Children in the Third Degree, Criminal Trespass and Battery Family Violence.

Michael Wendell Bass on three counts of Burglary, Second Degree

Reynard Milton Stewart on charges of Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon and Simple Assault

Ronnie Chris George on charges of Theft by Taking (Misdemeanor) and Theft by Shoplifting

Bond was granted in four cases and denied in two cases. Judges closed four county ordinance proceedings and issued 16 arrest warrants. The Clerk filed 14 civil cases.

Senior Reporter

I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.

