Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for a first appearance bond hearing during the period of November 15-21, 2021:
• Christian Brown on charges of Driving on Suspended License and Speeding.
• Brody Duran Newsome on charges of Criminal Trespass.
• McWendellson Junior Mardy on charges of Aggravated Assault Family Violence, Simple Battery, Family Violence Cruelty to Children in the Third Degree, Criminal Trespass and Battery Family Violence.
• Michael Wendell Bass on three counts of Burglary, Second Degree
• Reynard Milton Stewart on charges of Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon and Simple Assault
• Ronnie Chris George on charges of Theft by Taking (Misdemeanor) and Theft by Shoplifting
Bond was granted in four cases and denied in two cases. Judges closed four county ordinance proceedings and issued 16 arrest warrants. The Clerk filed 14 civil cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.