Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for consideration of bond or a first appearance bond hearing during the period of June 7-13, 2021:
• Justin Goodard on charges of Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Firearm/Knife during Commission of a Crime.
• William Lee Hill on the charge of Criminal Trespass.
• Brian Dutton on the charge of Burglary in the First Degree.
• Ceasar Romero Smith on charges of Battery Family Violence.
• Elizabeth Garcia on charges of Disorderly Conduct.
• Ronald Hood on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Criminal Trespass and Interference with Custody.
• Darius Hood on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Giving False Name, Criminal Trespass and Interference with Custody.
• Joseph Antione Lane on charges of Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Battery, Cruelty to Children in the First Degree (5 counts), Theft by Taking Motor Vehicle and Criminal Trespass.
• Richard Alan Hawkins on charges of DUI, Open Container and Improper Signal.
• Dylan Lee Matthew Cornett on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana.
• Jonathon Paul Bonner on charges of Possession of Marijuana, Acquiring License Plate to Conceal Identity of Vehicle and No Insurance.
• Donald Roy Bogel, Jr. on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Driving on Suspended License.
• Andrew Codi Davis on Theft by Taking (Felony), 2 Counts.
• Wesley Ben Potts on the charge of Criminal Trespass (Family Violence).
Bond granted in 14 cases and denied in two cases. Judges held four civil hearings. Judges issued 30 arrest warrants and the Clerk filed 15 civil cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.