Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for a first appearance bond hearing during the period of July 24-August 1, 2021:
• Tracey Rena Stegall on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
• Aimee L. Woodard on charges of Giving False Name.
• Charles Wendell Lummus on charges of Trafficking in Methamphetamine or Amphetamine, Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce), Possession of Drug Related Object and No Brake Lights or working Turn Signals.
• Hunter Cole Smith on charges of Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute and Sale of a Controlled Substance.
• Andy Edward Plunkett on charges of Sale of Controlled Substance and Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute.
• William Frank Sims on charges of No Taillights, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute and Obstruction of an Officer.
• Amanda Whitney Lane on charges of Aggravated Assault (Family Violence) and Cruelty to Children in the Third Degree (Family Violence).
• James Augustus Nigel on charges of Possession of Marijuana and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony.
• Derrick Alton Penn on charges of Violation of a Family Violence Order.
Bond was granted in five cases and denied in four cases. Judges held four civil hearings and one criminal extradition hearing. Judges issued 45 arrest warrants. The Clerk filed 15 civil cases.
