Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for consideration of bond or a first appearance bond hearing during the period of May 3-9, 2021:
• Jasmin Jenoveva Cazares on charges of Failure to Maintain Lane and Party to a Crime of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute.
• Jonathan S. Garcia on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance and Possession of a Drug Related Object.
• Cole Eckert on charges of Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana.
• Antonio Demarcus Mulkey on charges of Aggravated Assault (Family Violence) and Criminal Trespass (Family Violence).
• Clarence Edward Marsh on charges of Trafficking in Cocaine, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Schedule V Controlled Substance, Possession of Firearm/Knife During Commission of a Crime, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officer, Following too Closely, Failure to Maintain Lane, and Driving on Suspended License.
• Myeisha Nicole Brown on charges of Trafficking in Cocaine, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Schedule V Controlled Substance, Possession of Firearm/Knife During Commission of a Crime, Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon and Giving False Name.
• Ricky Allen Wallace on charges of Indecent Exposure (two counts).
• Twila T. Jenkins on charges of Theft by Taking.
• A’Doni S. Roberts on charges of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Open Container and Failure to Stop at a Sign.
• Quadres D. Rolley on charges of Windshield Requirements, Possession of a Controlled Substance with intent to Distribute (three counts), Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime and Possession of Drug Related Objects.
• Bryce I. Martin on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance.
• Justin Tyler Davenport on charges of Murder (Family Violence) and Possession of a Firearm during Commission of a Crime.
• Christopher Raysean Walker on charges of Sale of a Controlled Substance.
• Christopher D. Askins on charges of False Statements and Writings/Concealment of Facts.
• Justin Wyatt George on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Related Objects.
Bond granted in nine cases and denied in six cases. Judges held three civil hearings. Judges issued 48 arrest warrants and the Clerk filed 23 civil cases.
