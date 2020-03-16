The Butts County Magistrate Court is suspending court hearings and will be closed to the public following an order by Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold Melton declaring a Statewide Judicial Emergency.
Magistrate Court will still conduct first appearance bond and preliminary hearings as necessary, and judges will still be available for arrest and search warrants.
Butts County Chief Magistrate Judge Rebecca J. Pitts issued the following notice March 16 in regards to the order:
"On March 14, the Honorable Harold D. Melton, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Georgia entered an order declaring a Statewide Judicial Emergency due to the spread of Coronavirus/COVID-19. In order to protect the health, safety and liberty of all citizens of the State of Georgia, all courts and clerk’s offices in the state are directed to suspend all court hearings other than essential criminal proceedings and other essential matters as defined in the order.
"All court hearings in the Magistrate Court of Butts County are suspended until further notice. This includes all civil cases and county ordinance hearing calendars. The court will still conduct first appearance bond and preliminary hearings as necessary, and judges will still be available for arrest and search warrants.
"Further, the Magistrate Court Clerk’s office will be closed to the public. The office will continue to operate behind closed doors to handle phone calls and process cases that are mailed or e-filed into the office. If anyone wishes to file a civil case or file an answer to civil case online you may do so at https://www.efilegeorgia.com/.
"The Magistrate Court Clerk can be contacted at 770-775-8220 or via email at buttscountymagistratecourt@gmail.com."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.