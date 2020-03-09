Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for First Appearance Bond Hearings during the period of March 2-8, 2020:
Rachel Delvanetta Pye on charges of Giving False Name, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of a Drug Related Object.
Rodney Keith Conkle on charges of Criminal Trespass.
Torey Demetrius Stanford on charges of Criminal Trespass.
Ivanna I. Kovalchuk on charges of Suspended License, Duty Upon Striking a Fixed Object and Failure to Drive in a Single Lane.
Yosif T. Tsankov on charges of DUI and Expired Tag.
Willie Fred Smith on charges of Burglary in the Second Degree and Criminal Trespass.
Mackenzie Lacroy Grier on charges of Criminal Trespass.
Alexandria Angela Michelle Watson on charges of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute.
Tyvion Lapra Anderson on charges of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute.
Floyd William Young on charges of Impeding the Free Flow of Traffic, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute and Failure to Maintain Lane.
Wilfredo William Ayala on charges of Child Molestation.
William Thomas Hill on charges of Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Schedule IV Narcotic and Possession of Marijuana Less than One Ounce.
Zareindo Deonta Tyson on charges of Simple Battery Family Violence.
Denzell Lanier Travis on charges of Fleeing/Attempting to Elude Police Officer, Driving Without a License, three counts of Failure to Stop Sign, Reckless Driving and Failure to Maintain Lane.
Jason Thomas Flournoy on charges of Sale of Controlled Substance.
Randall L. Woody on charges of DUI and Open Container.
Emmanuel Ernest Culpepper on charges of Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon.
Ariana Elizabeth Rowe on charges of Disorderly Conduct.
Carlee Nacole Derreberry on charges of Criminal Trespass.
Bond was granted in 12 cases and denied in seven cases. Judges held nine civil hearings. Judges issued 27 arrest warrants and filed 14 civil cases.
