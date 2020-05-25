Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for First Appearance Bond Hearings during the period of May 18-24, 2020:
• Austin Blake Hightower on charges of Aggravated Child Molestation (3 counts), Statutory Rape (2 counts) and Aggravated Child Molestation - Family Violence.
• Courtney Ridgeway Mallow on charges of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute and Possession of Firearm by Commission of Crime.
• Roshawnda Latese Brown on charges of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute and Possession of Firearm during Commission of Crime.
• Laura McMillan on charges of Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Related Object, Possession, Manufacture, Distribution of Counterfeit Substances.
• Brittany Walters on charges of Possession, Manufacture, Delivery, Distribution, or Sale of Counterfeit Substances, Possession of Drug Related Object and Possession of a Controlled Substance.
• Garrett Smith on charges of Possession, Manufacture, Delivery, Distribution, or Sale of Counterfeit Substances, Possession of Drug Related Object and Possession of Controlled Substances.
• William Ray on charges of Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon.
• Donald Lee Rose on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Related Object and Open Container Violation.
• Kenneth Frady on charges of Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance, Possession of a Drug Related Object and Possession of Marijuana.
• Jerry Davenport on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Related Object.
• Joseph Anthony Perkins on charges of Driving While License Suspended/Revoked, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of a Drug Related Object.
• John Clinton Thaxton on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Drugs in Original Container, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Law Enforcement, Improper Left Turn, Hit & Run, Driving without License, DUI Drugs (Less Safe), and Failure to Maintain Lane/Driving on Wrong Side of Road.
• William Bradley Hill on charges of Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Controlled Substance and Possession of Firearm during Commission of Crime.
• Robert Derrick Franklin on charges of Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon and Possession of Firearm During Commission of Crime.
• Vintrez Lemond Thurman on charges of Entering Automobile (three counts), Possession of Firearm during Commission of Crime (two counts) and Loitering or Prowling.
• Sonny Centell Daniels on charges of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute.
• Antonio Martez Lucas on charges of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute.
• Robert Franklin Fowler on charges of Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Related Object.
Bond was granted in six cases and denied in 12 cases. Judges issued 48 arrest warrants and the Clerk has filed seven civil cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.