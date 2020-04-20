Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for First Appearance Bond Hearings during the period of April 13-19, 2020:
• Shaquilla Necole Carter on charges of Entering an Automobile.
• Maurice Marquite McKibben on charges of Aggravated Assault and Armed Robbery.
• James Evans on charges of Possession of Controlled Substance and Obstruction of an Officer.
• Michael Dalton Bridges on charges of Theft by Taking Motor Vehicle and five counts of Theft by Taking.
• Rodney Wayne Newton on a charge of Simple Battery Family Violence.
Bond was granted in three cases and denied in two cases. Judges issued four arrest warrants and the Clerk filed three civil cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.