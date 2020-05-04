Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for First Appearance Bond Hearings during the period of April 27-May 3, 2020.
• Desmond Jarrod Davis on charges of Interference with Custody.
• Caleshia Patrice Akins on charges of Simple Assault, Battery, Aggravated Battery, and Cruelty to Children in the Third Degree.
• Jaquavious Tyquon Turner on charges of Crossing Guard Line with Contraband and Items Prohibited for Possession by Inmates.
• Rickshun Wayne Willingham on charges of Crossing County Guard Line with Contraband and Items Prohibited for Possession by Inmates.
• Anthony Bernard Holloway on charges of Crossing County Jail Guard Line with Contraband and Items Prohibited for Possession by Inmates.
• Marcess Darrell Williams on two counts of Crossing County Jail Guard Line with Contraband and two counts of Items Prohibited for Possession by Inmates.
• Frank Baza on charges of Crossing County Jail Guard Line with Contraband and Items Prohibited for Possession by Inmates.
Bond was granted in two cases and denied in five cases. Judges issued 19 arrest warrants and held one criminal extradition hearing. The Clerk filed six civil cases.
