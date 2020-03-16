MAGISTRATE COURT REPORT
Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for First Appearance Bond Hearings during the period of March 9-15, 2020:
• Emaline Pettaway Turner on charges of Theft by Taking.
• Latoya Shennal Williams on charges of Theft of Lost/Mislaid Property.
• Earl Dale Watson on charges of Criminal Interference with Government Property and Obstruction of an Officer.
• Michael Dean Patrick on charges of Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Related Object.
• Tracy L. Harry on charges of Theft by Shoplifting.
• Teddy Dewayne Vasser on charges of Giving a False Name, Driving While License Suspended/Revoked and Improper Tag Displayed.
Bond was granted in each of the above cases. Judges held seven civil hearings. Judges issued 22 arrest warrants and filed 33 civil cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.