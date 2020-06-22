Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for First Appearance Bond Hearings during the period of June 15-21, 2020:
• Tiffany Renee Ware on charges of Battery - Family Violence and Cruelty to Children in the Third Degree (Family Violence).
• Craig Eagleson on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Dangerous Drugs and Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce).
• Mitchell Miller on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
• Dimitri Dorian Carty on charges of Possession of Marijuana.
• Brandon Dewayne Blackmon on charges of Battery - Family Violence, Interfering with Calls for Emergency Assistance and Cruelty to Children in the Third Degree (Family Violence).
• Willitanvious N. Talmadgeon charges of Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce, Criminal Trespass- Family Violence (two counts), Battery - Family Violence, Simple Battery- Family Violence and Obstruction of an Officer.
• Ashleigh Nicole Nash on charges of Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce, Possession of Drug Related Object and Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
• Keely Renee Owen on charges of Interference with Custody
• Shannon Lacole Eaton on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
• Kerry Dwayne Bates on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce and Driving Without License.
• Michael Dalton Bridges of charges of Battery.
• Jared Callihan on charges of Simple Battery.
• Rachel Dorothy Duryea on charges of DUI Drugs, Speeding, Crossing Guard Lines with Weapons/Drugs/Intoxicants and Possession of Controlled Substance.
Bond was granted in nine cases and denied in four cases. The Court held nine civil hearings and two criminal extradition hearings. Judges issued 36 arrest warrants and the Clerk has filed 12 civil cases.
