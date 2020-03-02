Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for First Appearance Bond Hearings during the period of Feb. 24 through Mar. 1, 2020:
Ynecia Laveette Andrews on charges of Crossing Guard Lines with Weapons/Drugs/Intoxicants.
Laura Mae Nobles on charges of Sale of Controlled Substance and Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute.
Larry Swearingen on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Related Object and Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce.
Dexter Moore on charges of Access to Controlled Access Roadways Restriction and Driving While Unlicensed (Unlicensed/Wrong Class).
Ray Charlie Dyal on charges of Theft by Taking.
Jeremy Lee Fritts on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
Adrian Jacquan Clark on charges of Violation of Family Violence Order.
Willie Fred Smith on charges of Theft by Shoplifting and Criminal Trespass.
Bond was granted in two cases and denied in one case. Judges held eight civil hearings and one criminal extradition hearing. Judges issued 17 arrest warrants and filed 26 civil cases.
