Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for First Appearance Bond Hearings during the period of Jan. 20-26, 2020:
• Ander Jack Jenkins on charges of Terroristic Threats and Acts Family Violence, Cruelty to Children in the First Degree Family Violence and two counts of Battery Family Violence.
• Billy Johnson on charges of Felony Fleeing Attempting to Elude Police Officer, Obstruction of an Officer, Failure to Maintain Lane, No Seat Belt, Too Fast for Conditions, Failure to Obey Traffic Control Device, Driving While License Suspended or Revoked and Reckless Driving.
• Cherylynne Nixon on charges of Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute and Use of Communication Facility in a Drug Transaction.
• Jakoveon Keivaijae Boggs on charges of Affray and Disrupting Public School.
• Paul Davenport on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Giving False Name and Possession of Drug Related Object.
• Charles H. Gallman on charges of Obstruction of an Officer and Disorderly Conduct.
• Ulyssee Cleckley on charges of Aggravated Assault.
• Laura Hackler on charges of Endangering a Security Interest.
• Jason Dalton Sanders on charges of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Firearm/Knife During Commission of Crime and No Seatbelt.
• Sarah Clark on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession/Use of Drug Related Objects and Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance.
• Mario Lawrence on charges of Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance.
• Tammi Lodge on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance, Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance and Possession of Controlled Substance.
• John A. Adams on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Related Object.
• Tommy Lee Dickenson on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
• Labarron C. Farrar on charges of Simple Battery Family Violence.
• John Clinton Thaxton on charges of Theft by Shoplifting.
Bond was granted in 14 cases and denied in three cases. Judges held nine civil hearings. Judges issued 34 arrest warrants and the Clerk filed 39 civil cases.
