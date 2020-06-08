Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for First Appearance Bond Hearings during the period of June 1-7, 2020:
Sharquivyous Shukiel Douglas♦ on charges of Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Damage to Property in the Second Degree and Simple Assault.
♦ Jokodi Sharane Hightower♦ on two counts of Criminal Trespass.
♦ Desmond Jarrod Davis♦ on charges of Terroristic Threats.
♦ Rodney Wayne Newton♦ on charges of Aggravated Stalking — Family Violence.
♦ Charles Daniel Stewart♦ on charges of Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Firearm During Commission of Crime, Possession of a Drug Related Object and Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce.
♦ Meredith Lee Golloway♦ on charges of Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce and Possession of a Drug Related Object.
♦ Keon Deanthony Cooper, Jr.♦ on charges of Possession of Marijuana.
♦ David Moore♦ on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce and Possession of Drug Related Object.
♦ Justin Higginbotham♦ on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce, Possession of Drug Related Object and Possession of Firearm/Knife During Commission of Crime.
♦ Jamie Lee Newton♦ on charges of Criminal Interference with Government Property, Battery — Family Violence and Obstruction of an Officer.
♦ Meshyal Inman Watkins♦ on charges of Possession of Marijuana Derivatives, Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce and Possession of Firearm/Knife During Commission of Crime.
♦ James Leon Usery♦ on charges of Possession of Marijuana Derivatives, Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce and Possession of Firearm/Knife During Commission of Crime.
♦ Jaree Jackson♦ on charges of Possession of Marijuana Derivatives, Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce and Possession of Firearm/Knife During Commission of Crime.
♦ Dequazius Hall♦ on charges of Speeding, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Law Enforcement, Possession of Marijuana Derivatives, Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce and Possession of Firearm/Knife During Commission of Crime.
Bond was granted in nine cases and denied in eight cases. Judges issued 54 arrest warrants and the Clerk has filed 23 civil cases.
