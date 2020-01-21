Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for First Appearance Bond Hearings during the period of January 13-19, 2020:
• Antonio Maurez Mann on charges of Criminal Damage to Property in the Second Degree.
• Rocky Eugene Delee on charges of Felony Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Law Enforcement, Speeding, Reckless Driving, Failure to Stop for Stop Sign, Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce, Possession of Drug Related Object, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Schedule IV Narcotic, Crossing Guard Lines with Weapons/Drugs/Intoxicants, Driving While License Suspended/Revoked and Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement Officer.
• Megan Ashley Delee on charges of Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Related Object.
• Marquirius D. McClendon on charges of Violation of Family Violence Order.
• Eric Lamar Akins on charges of Aggravated Stalking (Family Violence), Obstruction of an Officer, Battery Family Violence and Aggravated Stalking.
• Clifford Willis on charges of Public Indecency, Criminal Trespass and Disorderly Conduct.
• Christopher Cheney on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance.
• Daryl Franklin Walker on charges of Sale of Controlled Substance and Possession of a Controlled Substance.
• Matthew Jacob Tornai on charges of Trafficking in Manufacture Methamphetamine or Amphetamine, Trafficking in MDMA, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Failure to Maintain Lane.
• Richard Russell Eyler on charges of Sale of Controlled Substance, Possession of Controlled Substance and Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance
Bond was granted in five cases and denied in five cases. Judges held two civil hearings. Arraignment and trials were held in cases involving county ordinance violations with the Court disposing of 11 cases. Judges issued 36 arrest warrants and the Clerk filed 22 civil cases.
