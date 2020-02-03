Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for First Appearance Bond Hearings during the period of January 27-February 2, 2020:
• Kristopher Dean Matthews on charges of Terroristic Threats.
• Steven Thomas Moore on charges of Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute and Obstruction of an Officer.
• Ronald Peek on charges of Possession of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of a Drug Related Object.
• William Carl Roberson on charges of Trafficking in Methamphetamine.
• Jordan Cameron Oliver-Holder in Trafficking in Marijuana.
• Erik Devon Delva on charges of Trafficking in Marijuana.
• Beth Louise Roberson of Abandonment of Dangerous Drugs and Trafficking in Methamphetamine.
• Ronnie Lee Stanford on charges of Possession of Schedule IV Narcotic and Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
• Timothy Lee Jones on charges of Trafficking in Morphine, Opium or Heroin, Possession of Controlled Substance (3 counts), Obstruction of an Officer and Tampering with Evidence.
• Corey Jermain Jackson on charges of Trafficking in Morphine, Opium or Heroin, Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance, Possession of Controlled Substance, Escape, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officer, and Tampering with Evidence.
• Jacquelynn Kindred on charges of Forgery, First Degree and Theft by Receiving Stolen Property.
• Candis Lauren Skipper on charges of Trafficking in Morphine, Opium or Heroin, Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance, Possession of Controlled Substance (two counts) and Giving False Name.
• Ira Lee Davis, Jr. on charges of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property and Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce.
• Michael Gentry on charges of Criminal Trespass (Family Violence) and Interfering with Calls for Emergency Assistance.
• Amadeus Jalil Harris on charges of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property.
Bond was granted in six cases and denied in nine cases. Judges held 12 civil hearings. Judges issued 43 arrest warrants and the Clerk filed 27 civil cases.
