Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for First Appearance Bond Hearings during the period of June 8-14, 2020:
• Krystal Jane Balderas on charges of Terroristic Threats and Criminal Trespass.
• Malachi Zamar Bullock on charges of Obstruction of an Officer, Improper Display of License Plate and Failure to Use Signal with Turn.
• Dequazius Montez Hall on charges of Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon.
• James Leon Ursery on charges of Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon.
• Jaree Jackson on charges of Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon.
• Ashley Renee Austin on charges of Aggravated Stalking Family Violence.
• Jared Brent Adams on charges of Interference with Custody.
• Xavier Desmond Walker on charges of Reckless Conduct, Terroristic Acts and three counts of Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree.
• Deon Jermaine Scott on charges of Criminal Damage Property in the First Degree.
• Courtney Deon Marshall on charges of Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree.
• Heath Nicholas Holloway on charges of Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute and Possession of Firearm/Knife During Commission of a Crime and Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon.
• Johnny Trens Gerbert on charges of Possession of Heroin with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Related Object.
Bond was granted in five cases and denied in seven cases. Three civilian warrant application hearings were held. Judges issued 32 arrest warrants and the Clerk has filed eight civil cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.