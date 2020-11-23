Editor’s Note: Due to an early deadline because of the Thanksgiving holiday period, the Magistrate Court Report this week just runs from Nov. 16-20.
Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for consideration of bond or a first appearance bond hearing during the period of November 16-19, 2020:
Paula Lynn Brown♦ on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana.
♦ John William Johns, Jr.♦ on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Related Object and Failure to Maintain Lane.
♦ Anton Deante Hurst♦ on charges of Simple Battery.
♦ Maderius Serve Johnson♦ on charges of Speeding, Failure to Maintain Lane, Reckless Driving, Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon and Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer.
♦ Wendy Lynn McQueen♦ on charges of Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Crossing Guard Lines with Weapons/Drugs/Intoxicants.
♦ John Gaddis♦ on charges of False Name, No Tag Lights and No License on Person
Bond was granted in four cases and denied in two case. Judges issued 17 arrest warrants and the Clerk filed 17 civil cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.