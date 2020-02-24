Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for First Appearance Bond Hearings during the period of February 17-23, 2020:
• Christopher Michael Williams on charges of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property and two counts of Theft by Deception.
• Reyquez Miyun Stewart on charges of Possession of Handgun by Person Under the Age of 18 Years, Possession of Weapon in the Commission of a Crime, and Possession of Marijuana (Less than One Ounce).
• Tommy McDowell on charges of DUI and Speeding.
• Gregory Eugene Thurman on charges of Disorderly Conduct, Public Drunkenness and two counts of Solicitation of Sodomy.
• Stacey Burge Buchanan on charges of Possession of Marijuana Derivatives, Open Container Violation, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Related Object and Crossing Guard Lines with Weapons/Drugs/Intoxicants.
• Bruce John Bennett on charges of Possession of Schedule IV Narcotic and Headlights Required/Defective Headlight.
• David Lee Willis on charges of Simple Assault Family Violence and Obstruction of an Officer.
• Ernest Dujuana Redding on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Related Object.
• Gwendolyn S. Walker on charges of Theft by Taking.
• Justin Blankenship on charges of Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute.
• Pamela Chvorya Simms on charges of Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Firearm during Commission of Crime and Possession of Controlled Substance.
• Joshua Seth Davis on charges of Possession of Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Related Object.
• Felton Dean Roberts on charges Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of Firearm during Commission of Felony and two counts of Sale of Controlled Substance.
Bond was granted in 10 cases and denied in three cases. Judges held eight civil hearings and two preliminary hearings. Arraignment and trials were held in cases involving county ordinance violations with the Court disposing of 19 cases. Judges issued 37 arrest warrants and the Clerk filed 56 civil cases.
