Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for First Appearance Bond Hearings during the period of March 16-22, 2020:
• Tyler Wright Jones on charges of Armed Robbery and two counts of Aggravated Assault.
• Micky Harwell on charges of Simple Battery Family Violence.
• Lucas Allen on charges of Battery Family Violence.
• Terry B. Sheppard on charges of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property and Driving While License Suspended/Revoked.
Bond was granted in three cases and denied in one case. Judges issued eight arrest warrants and filed 15 civil cases.
