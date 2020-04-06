Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for First Appearance Bond Hearings during the period of March 30-April 5, 2020.
• Sarayln English Williams on charges of Battery Family Violence.
• Kyle Slayton Norsworthy on charges of Theft by Taking and two counts of Entering an Automobile.
