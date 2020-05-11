Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for First Appearance Bond Hearings during the period of May 5-10, 2020:
Angel Melindi Sheppard♦ on charges of Possession of Marijuana and Impeding the Free Flow of Traffic.
♦ Talecia Brianna Smith♦ on charges of Simple Battery.
♦ Ricky Vonkeith Mallard Jr.♦ on charges of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute and Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
♦ Austin Shane McNutt♦ on charges of Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Firearm/Knife During Commission of a Crime, Forgery in the First Degree and Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce).
♦ Emmanuel Anderson Holmes♦ on charges of Improper Left or Right Turn and Possession of Marijuana.
♦ Dytrez Antonio Nelson♦ on charges of Trafficking in MDMA (Ecstasy), Speeding, Possession of Firearm during Commission of a Crime, and Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce).
♦ Tina Renae Hal♦ l on charges of Possession of a Drug Related Object and Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
♦ Anthony Held Brock♦ on charges Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (2 counts). Possession of Marijuana Less than Ounce and Failure to Maintain Lane.
♦ Haley Cline♦ on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of a Drug Related Object, Possession of Marijuana Less than One Ounce, Possession of Controlled Substance, and Forgery, First Degree.
Bond was granted in six cases and denied in three cases. Judges issued 40 arrest warrants and the Clerk filed 66 civil cases.
