Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for First Appearance December 2-8, 2019:
Landon Reid Alexander♦ on charges of Theft by Taking, Striking Fixed Object, Reckless Driving and Failure to Maintain Lane.
♦ Tiffany Monet Riley♦ on charges of Criminal Trespass — Family Violence.
♦ Carlton Lamar Wright♦ on charges of Hit and Run, Striking Fixed Object, Failure to Maintain Lane and Obstruction of an Officer.
♦ Vintrez Lemond Thurman♦ on two counts of Entering an Automobile.
♦ Elizabeth Marie Carter♦ on charges Arson in the First Degree.
♦ Timothy Frederick Wilson♦ on charges of Theft by Taking.
♦ Tommy Lee Junior Lindsey♦ on charges of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Drug Related Object and Obstruction of an Officer.
♦ Alaiyah Ke’Asia Freeman♦ on two counts of Aggravated Assault.
♦ Jerry Odell Spires♦ on charges of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Object.
♦ Dallas R. Fountain Jr.♦ on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Related Object.
♦ Dean Kilby♦ on charges of Simple Battery.
♦ Kiarra Shanate Greer♦ on charges of Battery — Family Violence and Cruelty to Children in the First Degree — Family Violence.
♦ Kourtney Raquel Nelson♦ on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Related Objects and Defective Equipment.
♦ James Matthew Mercer♦ on charges of Obstruction of Officer.
♦ Steven Elton Williams♦ on charges of Obstruction or Hindering an Officer, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Cruelty to Children in the Third Degree and Improper Display of License Plate.
Bond was granted in 14 cases and denied in one case. Judges held six civil hearings and two civilian warrant application hearings. Judges issued 20 arrest warrants and the Clerk filed 37 civil cases.