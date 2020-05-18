Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for First Appearance Bond Hearings during the period of May 12-17, 2020:
• Monsanta Desmond Redding on charges of Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police officer, Speeding, Passing in a No Passing Zone, Obstruction of an Officer, Reckless Driving, two counts of Failure to Obey Traffic Control Device, Failure to Maintain Lane, Restrictions on Use of Central Lane of Highway and Driving While License Suspended/Revoked.
• McWendellson Junior Mardy on charges of Simple Battery Family Violence and Criminal Damage to Property in the Second-Degree Family Violence.
• Harvey Stodghill on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Obstruction of an Officer and Open Container Violation.
• Shakeria Price on charges on Simple Assault.
• Kristy Leigh Williams on charges of Interfering with Calls for Emergency Assistance and Disorderly Conduct.
• Michael David Miller on charges of Bestiality and five counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children.
• Donald Allen Wayne Parker on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Related Object and Possession of Marijuana (Less than one ounce).
• Anthony Parker Phillips on charges of Disorderly Conduct, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
• Brittany Walters on charges of Possession of Controlled Substance.
• Barron Farrar on charges of Aggravated Stalking Family Violence, Criminal Trespass Family Violence and Battery Family Violence.
Bond was granted in six cases and denied in four cases. Judges issued 29 arrest warrants and the Clerk filed 10 civil cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.