Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for first appearance bond hearings Sept. 3-8:
• Mark Kevin Mazer on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Related Object.
• Stanislav Niktin on charges of Fleeing or Attempting to Elude, Reckless Driving and Speeding.
• Marquirius Deonte McClendon on charges of Burglary and Aggravated Assault.
• Scott Allen Fitzgibbon on a charge of Trafficking in Methamphetamine.
• Sung Churl Son on charges of Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and Crossing Guard Lines with Drugs, Weapons or Intoxicants.
• Phillip Dane Hatcher on a charge of Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and Crossing Guard Lines with Drug, Weapons or Intoxicants.
Bond was granted in three cases and denied in three cases. Judges held two civil hearings and one criminal extradition hearing. Judges issued 16 arrest warrants, and the clerk filed 23 civil cases.