Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for First Appearance Aug. 26-Sept. 2:
Timothy Godzell Adams on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Obstruction of an Officer.
Harry Lee Kilpatrick on charges of Child Molestation (Family Violence).
Didi Joann Parker on charges of Criminal Trespass.
Terri Lynn Swank on charges of Theft by Taking and Obstruction of an Officer.
Jeroid Wytavis Taylor on charges of Theft by Deception.
Victoria Lynett Chatfield on charges of Giving False Name, Removed/Falsified ID of License Plate, Driving While License Suspended/Revoked and Headlights Required/Defective Headlight.
Kelley Michelle Arnold on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana Derivatives, Possession of Marijuana is less than one ounce and Possession of a Drug Related Object.
Rex Allen Hudgins on charges of Possession of Marijuana Derivatives, Possession of Drug Related Object, Possession of Firearm/Knife During Commission of a Crime, Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce.
Anthony Wade Rochester on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Related Object.
Eric Leverne Risby on charges of Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana.
Rodney Warren McLauchlin on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana Derivatives, Possession of Drug Related Object, Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce and Driving While License Suspended or Revoked.
Bond was granted in 10 cases and denied in one case. Judges held 12 civil hearings and one criminal extradition hearing. Judges issued 34 arrest warrants, and the Clerk filed 29 civil cases.