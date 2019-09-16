Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for first appearance bond hearings Sept. 9-15:
• Tyler Wright Jones on charges of Driving without a License and Obstruction of an Officer.
• Natasia Leigh Burton on a charge of Battery Family Violence.
• Mardie Lynn Tinney on a charge of Battery Family Violence.
• William Timothy Brooks on a charge of Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.
• Cory Lamar Brooks on a charge of Burglary, Second Degree.
• Thomas James Cook on charges of Burglary, Interfering with Calls for Emergency Assistance, Cruelty to Children on the 2nd Degree and Sale of a Controlled Substance.
• Justin Michael Donley on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Firearm or Knife During the Commission of a Crime, Possession of a Drug Related Object and Giving False Name.
• Kerri Anne McCullough on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute and Possession of Marijuana Less than One Ounce.
• Brittany Shea Sizemore on charges of Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of a Firearm of Knife During the Commission of a Crime, Possession of a Drug Related Object, Drugs Not in Original Container, Giving False Name, Failure to Maintain Lane and Speeding.
• Kyle Dewain Morgan on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute and Possession of Marijuana Less than an Ounce.
• Patrick Normal Quigg on charges of DUI, Following Too Close, Failure to Drive in Single Lane and Open Container.
• Scott Allen Hunt on charges of DUI, Failure to Drive in Single Line and Open Container.
• Amanda Ellis on charges of Fraudulently Obtaining a Controlled Substance, Identity Fraud and Fraudulent Obtaining a Controlled Substance.
• Christopher Mark Blietz on charges of Criminal Damage to Property in the Second Degree (Family Violence).
• Randy Edwin Powell on charges of Simple Battery (Family Violence) and Interfering with Calls for Emergency Assistance.
• Vintrez Lemond Thurman on charges of Criminal Trespass.
Bond was granted in 14 cases and in three cases. Judges held four civil hearings and one criminal extradition hearing. Judges issued 30 arrest warrants and the Clerk filed 47 civil cases.