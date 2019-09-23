Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for first appearance bond hearings Sept. 16-22:
• Carey Darnell Johnson on charges of Criminal Interference with Government Property and Obstruction of an Officer.
• Thomas Head on charges of Simple Battery Family Violence and Interfering with Calls for Emergency Assistance.
• Jonathan Eli Selph on charges of Simple Battery Family Violence and Cruelty to Children in the Third Degree.
• Ariana Elizabeth Rowe on a charge of Battery.
• Frances Elaine Watson on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, two counts of Possession of Drug Related Object and Possession of Drugs Not in Original Container.
• Deanna Lea Musslewhite on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
• Sara Eieene Ward on charges of Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Giving False Name.
• Neisha Craig on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, two counts of Possession of a Drug Related Object and Possession of Drugs Not in Original Container.
• Kirsten Summer Collier on charges of Trafficking in Methamphetamine or Amphetamine, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Crossing Guard Lines with Weapons/Drugs/Intoxicants, Tampering with Evidence and Possession of a Drug Related Object.
• Derrick Cash on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Related Object.
• Christopher Bailey Turner on charges of Criminal Trespass and Terroristic Threats.
Bond was granted in seven cases and denied in four cases. Judges held one civil hearing and held arraignment and trials in cases involving county ordinance violations, with the court disposing of 14 cases. Judges issued 44 arrest warrants and the clerk filed 20 civil cases.