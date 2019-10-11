Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for first appearance bond hearings Oct. 5-11:
• Branlen Chandler Harvey on charges of Fleeing/Attempting to Elude Law Enforcement, Driving Without Valid License, No Insurance for Motorcycle and No Brake Lights or Working Turn Signals.
• Phyllis McEver on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Related Object and Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce.
• Frank D. Price on two counts of Cruelty to Animals.
• Rebecca Price Campbell on charges of Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce.
• Tesha Verna Williams on charges of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana Derivatives.
Bond was granted in all five cases. Judges held five civil hearings, two preliminary hearings, one civilian warrant application hearing and one criminal extradition hearing. Judges issued 21 arrest warrants. The clerk filed 27 civil cases.