Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for first appearance bond hearings Oct. 14-20:
• Delana Carol Champaign on charges of Hindering the Apprehension or Punishment of a Criminal and Obstruction of an Officer.
• Michael Ray Evans on charges of Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Firearm during Commission of a Crime, Speeding, Open Container Violation and Littering.
• Silas Trenandez Hartsfield Jr. on charges of Aggravated Battery, Cruelty in the First Degree, Home Invasion and Aggravated Battery Family Violence.
• Adam Adams on charges of Simple Battery on Peace Officer, Obstructing or Hindering Emergency Medical Technicians, Obstruction of Officer and Criminal Interference with Government Property.
• Timothy James on charges of Financial Transaction Card Theft and Financial Transaction Card Fraud.
• Kenneth Lawson on charges of Possession of Marijuana, Window Tint Violation and Failure to Maintain Lane.
• Kenneth Frady Jr. on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
• Matthew Gregory Ledford on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce.
• Dylan Cerelle Spraggins on charges of Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce and Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
• Skylar Brooke Mondy on charges of Possession of Marijuana less than one once and Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
• Edward Shawn Wadsworth on charges of Simple Assault (Family Violence).
• Marquis Deandre Norwood on charges of Conspiracy to Commit a Crime and Participation in Criminal Street Gang Activity.
• Joshua Alain Newberry on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce, Giving False Name, Possession of Drug Related Object and Sale of Controlled Substance.
• Kierra Dowl on charges of Conspiracy to Commit a Crime and Participation of Criminal Street Gang Activity.
• Jon Michael Porter on charges of Theft by Taking.
• Jamariyae Leuntae Glover on charges of Giving False Name.
Bond was granted in 10 cases and denied and six cases. Judges held seven civil hearings and one criminal extradition hearing. Arraignment and trials were held in cases involving county ordinance violations with the court disposing of nine cases. Judges issued 36 arrest warrants and the clerk filed 26 civil cases.