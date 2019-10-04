Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for first appearance bond hearings Sept. 30-Oct. 4:
• Anthony James Shepherd on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute.
• Saturnino Cruz Marquez on charges of Driving Without License and Improper Lane Change.
• Dustin Lee Graham on charges of Trafficking in Methamphetamine or Amphetamine, Possession of Schedule IV Narcotic and Obstruction of an Officer.
• Erick Cason on charges of Trafficking in Cocaine, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute and Possession of Firearm/Knife During Commission of Crime.
• Terri Marie Dixon on charges of Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute.
• Anna Lewis on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
• Gerald Wayne Battle on charges of Theft by Shoplifting and Criminal Trespass.
• Casey Scott White on charges of Trafficking in Methamphetamine.
• James Allen Simms on charges of Trafficking in Methamphetamine.
• Narico Carnod Moore on charges of Battery Family Violence.
• Amanda Rebecca McEver on charges of Criminal Damage to Property in the Second Degree (Family Violence).
• Rita White on charges of Trafficking in Methamphetamine and Amphetamine, Crossing Guard Lines with Drugs, Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce and Possession of Drug Related Objects.
Bond was granted in four cases and denied in eight cases. Judges held nine civil hearings and one civilian warrant application hearing. Judges issued 22 arrest warrants. The clerk filed 23 civil cases.