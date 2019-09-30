Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for first appearance bond hearings Sept. 23-29:
• Salathiel D. Watts on charges of Sale of Controlled Substance.
• Mark Andrew Davis on charges of Violation of Sex Offender Registry.
• Jamey Lee Herringdine on charges of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property.
• Cynthia Stiller on charges of Deposit Account Fraud.
• Jeffery Brian Penn on charges of Possession of Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Related Object.
• Joshua David Workman on charges of Simple Battery Family Violence.
• Michael Anthony Lewis on charges of Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce and Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
• Robert Olin Rosser on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Related Objects and three counts of Sale of Controlled Substance.
• Daniel Woodrow Tidwell on charges of Child Molestation and Statutory Rape.
• Dwight Jerome Hunt on charges of Possession of Marijuana Derivatives and Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute.
• William Gregory Leverette on charges of Burglary Family Violence, Battery Family Violence, Criminal Trespass Family Violence, Fleeing and Eluding Law Enforcement, Driving on Suspended License, Too Fast for Conditions, Improper Passing, Reckless Driving, Expired Registration, Following too Closely and Driving Under the Influence.
Bond was granted in six cases and denied in five cases. Judges held six civil hearings and one civilian warrant application hearing. Judges issued 29 arrest warrants and the clerk filed 23 civil cases.